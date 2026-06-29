SIR in Karnataka, four other States from June 30: Here's your guide on filling enumeration forms online, offline

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision</a> (SIR) of electoral rolls is set to begin on June 30 in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi, and Meghalaya, with the final list slated to be published in October. </p><p>As the States gear up for the electoral exercise, here is a guide on filling the enumeration form both online and offline.</p><p><strong>Timeline of SIR</strong></p><p><strong>Qualifying date:</strong> October 1, 2026</p><p><strong>House-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs):</strong> June 30, 2026 to July 29, 2026</p><p><strong>Publication of draft electoral roll:</strong> August 5, 2026</p><p><strong>Period for filing claims and objections:</strong> August 5, 2026 to September 4, 2026</p><p><strong>Notice phase/disposal of claims and objections:</strong> August 5, 2026 to October 3, 2026</p><p><strong>Publication of final electoral roll:</strong> October 7, 2026</p>.SIR set to begin in five states, including Karnataka from June 30.<p><strong>Eligibility for elector:</strong></p><p>As per Article 326 of the Constitution of India, an individual must fulfill the following criteria to be registered as an elector:</p><p>1. Has to be a citizen of India</p><p>2. Must be at least 18 years of age on or before the qualifying date (October 1, 2026)</p><p>3. Must be an ordinarily resident of the specific constituency where registration is sought</p><p>4. Must not be otherwise disqualified under any prevalent laws.</p>.Protest against 'unconstitutional' SIR in Karnataka tomorrow.<p><strong>How to fill the form offline</strong></p><p>Assigned BLOs will provide enumeration forms to all voters who were on the electoral rolls as of June 16, 2026. They will provide two copies of the enumeration form and will help you to fill both of them. </p><p>For voters in Karnataka, the Chief Electoral Office of Karnataka has released videos detailing steps in Kannada and English on filling out the forms and the list of documents that may need to be provided. </p>.<p><strong>Online guide:</strong></p><p>1. Citizens have to login (if already registered) or sign up on the Election Commission's voters' portal https://voters.eci.gov.in. </p><p>2. Click on the 'Fill Enumeration Form' button under the 'Forms' column, and it will direct you to the Online Submission for EF by Elector page. Following, select your ‘State’, enter your EPIC number and click on the search button.</p><p>3. Upon clicking the search option, a pre-filled SIR form will be displayed. The registered user should enter their 10-digit mobile number linked to their EPIC and click on the 'Send OTP' button.</p><p>4. After verification through the OTP, the user should fill out details of their last SIR. The following options are made available in the website:</p><ul><li><p>My name exists in Electoral Roll in the last SIR </p></li><li><p>My parents' name(s) (mother, father, grandfather and grandmother) exists in the electoral roll of last SIR</p></li><li><p>Neither my name nor my parents name exists in the electoral roll of last SIR</p></li></ul><p>5. After that, the user will be directed to a page to enter personal and family details. </p><p>6. Once the above details are submitted, the user will be redirected to an 'Aadhaar e-sign' page, and they have to enter their Aadhaar number and generate an OTP. Once the OTP is verified, a display showing the form's successful submission will appear. </p> <p><strong>Verifying status </strong></p><p>Once the draft electoral roll is public on August 5, 2026, every resident must verify their status. If your name is missing, misspelled, or misallocated, specific standardised application forms must be submitted between August 5 and September 4, 2026:</p><ul><li><p>Form 6 for new voter registration </p></li><li><p>Form 6A (Overseas Voter Registration): For Indian citizens living abroad who hold valid Indian passports</p></li><li><p>Form 7: To object to an improper listing or request removal due to death or shifting</p></li><li><p>Form 8: For updating a change of residence, correcting existing text errors, requesting a replacement voter ID card, or marking a voter as a person with disability (PWD).</p></li></ul>