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SIR in Karnataka, four other States from June 30: Here's your guide on filling enumeration forms online, offline

Booth Level Officers will do house-to-house visits from June 30 to July 29.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 08:00 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 08:00 IST
India NewsBLOsspecial intensive revision

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