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SIR in Karnataka, four states from June 30: Documents valid for electoral roll exercise

The documents required for SIR specifically call for a permanent residence certificate issued by the state authority.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 17:16 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 17:16 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka'electoral rollspecial intensive revision

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