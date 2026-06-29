SIR in Karnataka, four states from June 30: Documents valid for electoral roll exercise

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision</a> (SIR) of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/electoral-rolls">electoral rolls</a> will kickstart in five states, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a>, covering around 19.78 crore voters from Tuesday (June 30).</p><p>In the five states, the final rolls will be published on October 10. The house-to-house enumeration will end on July 29 and the draft rolls will be published on August 5.</p><p>Voters and others are given a month's time from August 5 to file claims and objections while those will be disposed of by October 3.</p><p>Among the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sir-set-to-begin-in-five-states-including-karnataka-from-june-30-4054454">five states going to SIR</a>, Maharashtra has the highest number of 9.86 crore voters as on May 12 followed by Karnataka 5.55 crore, Jharkhand 2.64 crore, Delhi 1.48 crore and Meghalaya has 23.43 lakh.</p><p>According to a <em><a href="https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/sir-karnataka-endorsed-residential-certificate-not-valid-under-election-commission-guidelines/article71129272.ece" rel="nofollow">media report</a></em>, the Karnataka government has directed Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) to issue residential certificates which has led to people questioning the logic behind the decision.</p><p>According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a>'s guidelines, a residential certificate will not be accepted as a part of supporting documents for the exercise.</p><p>The documents required for SIR specifically call for a permanent residence certificate issued by the state authority.</p>.SIR in Karnataka, four other States from June 30: Here's your guide on filling enumeration forms online, offline.<p>People argued that if the residential certificates issued by the PDOs are accepted for the SIR process, the government must clearly mention it validity and should also make sure that it isn't rejected during the exercise.</p><p>They said that if the residential certificate is not accepted for the SIR then the government should stop directing people towards the document which does not meet the prescribed criteria of validity for the exercise.</p><p>A residential certificate can be obtained using documents such as Aadhaar card, ration card, electricity or water bills, or a rental agreement that establishes a person’s current address.</p><p>Whereas getting a permanent residence certificate requires proof of a longer connection with the state one has been residing in. </p><p>The proof may include evidence of residing in Karnataka for several years, studying in the state for more than six years, parents residing in Karnataka, property ownership, or other records explaining long-term residence.</p><p>According to the <em>report</em>, activist Shivasundar said that the EC insisted not only on the certificate itself, but also on how it had been issued. </p><p>He said, "This shows that the issue is not merely whether a person possesses a certificate, but whether the document satisfies every requirement laid down by the Election Commission."</p>.Exclusion risks, accountability: Supreme Court’s SIR verdict vulnerable to criticism .<p><strong>Here's the documents needed for the SIR:</strong></p><p>1 - Birth Certificate issued by competent authority.</p><p>2 - Passport</p><p>3 - Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised boards/universities.</p><p>4 - Permanent residence certificate issued by competent state authority.</p><p>5 - Forest Right Certificate</p><p>6 - OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the competent authority.</p><p>7 - National Register of Citizens</p><p>8 - Family Register maintained by government officials under any statute/administrative/regulation.</p><p>9 - Any land/house allotment certificate by government.</p><p>10 - Aadhaar Card (EC's directions issued vide letter No. 23/2025-ERS/Vol.II dated September 9, 2025 shall apply)</p><p>11 - Any Identity Card/Pension Payment Order issued to regular employee/pensioner of any Central government/State govnerment/PSU.</p><p>12 - Any Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued in India by Government/local authorities/banks/post office/LIC/PSUs prior to July 1, 1987.</p>