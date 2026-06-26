SIR pressure mounts for ruling and opposition parties alike in Telugu states

<p>Hyderabad: As the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=%20Special%20Intensive%20Revision"> Special Intensive Revision</a> (SIR) of electoral rolls gets underway across both Telugu states, political parties whether in power or in opposition are feeling the heat. The enumeration exercise, launched on Thursday by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), will continue until July 24.</p><p>In Telangana, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=A%20Revanth%20Reddy">A Revanth Reddy</a> has issued a sharp warning to Congress leaders, cautioning that any negligence during the SIR process could prove politically costly particularly for sitting MLAs and those aspiring to contest future elections. In an online meeting held just a day before the exercise began, Revanth Reddy said he sensed that several party leaders, ministers and MLAs were not treating the matter with adequate seriousness. </p><p>He instructed ministers, MPs and constituency in-charges to remain extra vigilant, given concerns over the potential deletion of genuine voters from the electoral rolls. Waving district-wise reports on SIR awareness meetings, Revanth Reddy declared that awareness levels were insufficient and warned that district in-charges found negligent would face replacement.</p>.SIR completes one year; now part of NCERT's Social Science textbook.<p>To bolster ground-level oversight, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress%20">Congress </a>launched a dedicated app in Hyderabad enabling booth-level agents to identify and flag duplicate voter mappings. The BRS and AIMIM have also urged their cadres to exercise caution, particularly after Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudarshan Reddy revealed last week that a pre-SIR exercise had flagged discrepancies involving at least 88 lakh voters.</p><p>The uneven pre-SIR mapping data has added to concerns. Hyderabad recorded a voter mapping rate of just 44.87 per cent attributed largely to migrant workers enrolled as voters in both Telangana and their home states. Neighbouring Sangareddy, which has the highest migrant population in the state, achieved only 56 per cent mapping. In contrast, districts with negligible migration fared far better, with Jangaon at 93.13 per cent and Mahbubabad at 93.93 per cent. A total of 35,985 BLOs have been deployed across Telangana for the exercise.</p>.SIR: Telangana CM warns leaders of strict action if found not following party instructions.<p>In Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, the opposition YSRCP has approached election authorities alleging that the ruling TDP-led coalition is meddling with the SIR process. YSRCP leader and former minister Sake Sailajanath claimed the revision had been turned into a flawed exercise, with the ruling alliance using the 'MyTDP app' to facilitate large-scale voter deletions. He said the party had already submitted a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer raising concerns over voter data collection and its potential misuse.</p><p>Sailajanath alleged that field verification in parts of Anantapur district was taking place under direct TDP influence, and cited an incident in Singanamala where a TDP functionary was found participating in the SIR process from the seat of a Panchayat Secretary. He warned that voters from Dalit, minority and poorer communities were being systematically targeted. </p><p>Drawing parallels with developments in Bihar, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, he demanded that the Election Commission ensure a transparent and impartial process and prevent voter data leakage. He cautioned that if the Commission fails to act, YSRCP would launch a large-scale democratic movement to protect citizens' voting rights. Andhra Pradesh has deployed 46,397 BLOs for the exercise.</p><p>Once door-to-door form collection concludes, draft electoral rolls will be published on July 31, with claims and objections accepted until August 30. Final rolls are scheduled for release on October 1.</p>