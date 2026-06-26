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SIR pressure mounts for ruling and opposition parties alike in Telugu states

Telangana CM issued a sharp warning to party leaders, cautioning that any negligence during the SIR process could prove politically costly to sitting MLAs.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 14:14 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 14:14 IST
India NewsCongressTelanganaAndhra PradeshIndia Politicsspecial intensive revision

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