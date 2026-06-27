SIR set to begin in five states, including Karnataka from June 30

<p>New Delhi: The contentious <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision</a> of electoral rolls will kickstart in five states, including Karnataka, covering around 19.78 crore voters from Tuesday (June 30).</p><p>The house-to-house enumeration will begin in Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi besides Karnataka on June 30. Already, the SIR exercise, which is in its third phase, has started in 12 other states in the past one month.</p><p>In the five states where the exercise starts on Tuesday, the final rolls will be published on October 10. The house-to-house enumeration will end on July 29 and the draft rolls will be published on August 5.</p>.In Hyderabad, Congress launches app to check SIR process .<p>Voters and others are given a month’s time from August 5 to file claims and objections while those will be disposed of by October 3.</p><p>Among the five states going to SIR, Maharashtra has the highest number of 9.86 crore voters as on May 12 followed by Karnataka 5.55 crore, Jharkhand 2.64 crore, Delhi 1.48 crore and Meghalaya 23.43 lakh.</p>.SIR pressure mounts for ruling and opposition parties alike in Telugu states.<p>The SIR, which started with Bihar in June last year, has been completed in 13 states and union territories so far, following which the electoral rolls have been reduced by about 10.5 per cent or 5.83 crore. </p><p>The SIR in Nagaland and Tripura will start on August 5 and September 9 and with the publication of the electoral rolls on November 22 and and December 23 respectively, the exercise would come to an end. In Assam, a Special Revision was carried out instead of SIR owing to a pending case National Register of Citizens.</p>