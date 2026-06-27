Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SIR set to begin in five states, including Karnataka from June 30

The house-to-house enumeration will begin in Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi besides Karnataka on June 30.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 14:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2026, 14:58 IST
India NewsDelhiKarnatakaMaharashtraMeghalayaJharkhandspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us