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'SIR will be used to create permanent class of excluded Indians': AIMIM chief Owaisi

According to him, 27 lakh people are still under adjudication, and many may apply afresh for enrolment as voters through Form 6.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 10:16 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 10:16 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAsaduddin OwaisiIndian citizenshipspecial intensive revision

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