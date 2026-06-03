'SIR will be used to create permanent class of excluded Indians': AIMIM chief Owaisi

<p>AIMIM chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Owaisi">Asaduddin Owaisi</a> on Wednesday claimed that the SIR of electoral rolls will be used to create a permanent class of excluded Indians.</p>.<p>He also said that the right to vote is the poor's only weapon against the powerful.</p>.<p>In a post on X, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member alleged that the Central Government first carried out a document-driven Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll that deleted nearly 6.5 crore names from electoral rolls across 13 States and UTs. Now it wants a committee to study those very exclusions and build a permanent system for the identification, detention, and deportation of illegal immigrants.</p>.<p>He further charged that available data show that most of those excluded by SIR are Muslims, women, the poor, and migrants.</p>.<p>"SIR will be used to create a permanent class of excluded Indians. The right to vote is the poor's only weapon against the powerful. Without it, the government will do what it pleases with them. We are already seeing reports of people being denied the benefits of government schemes. Under the law, a deletion through SIR does not mean that a person is not a citizen," he said.</p>.<p>According to him, 27 lakh people are still under adjudication, and many may apply afresh for enrolment as voters through Form 6. The Election Commission itself has provided no data on the number of people it excluded because they were foreigners.</p>.<p>Questioning why the committee is needed to study those exclusions, Owaisi said the government's own data show that the Muslim demography and population have stabilised with 2.0 TFR.</p>.If namaz on roads is wrong, all religious street celebrations should also be opposed: AIMIM chief Owaisi .<p>"Why do we need this committee, then? So that there can be constant paranoia and fear directed against Muslims," he said.</p>.<p>Owaisi alleged that the NDA government loves making Indians waste their time on documentation in the name of KYC or SIR, even when it cannot conduct a simple exam properly. </p>