CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury passes away at 72

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday. He breathed his last at 3.03pm. The 72-year-old was on respiratory support, the party had said on Tuesday.

Yechury was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 19 and was being treated for acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU.

A multi-disciplinary team of doctors was closely monitoring his condition after his condition deteriorated on Tuesday morning.