Sitaram Yechury remains in ICU, condition 'critical but stable': Sources

He requires oxygen support and his condition is being monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 September 2024, 16:51 IST

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury continues to be in the ICU at AIIMS here with his condition being "critical but stable", sources said on Wednesday.

He requires oxygen support and his condition is being monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors, they said.

The CPI(M) on Tuesday had said in a statement that the 72-year-old leader is being treated for acute respiratory tract infection at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Yechury was admitted to AIIMS on August 19 for treatment of pneumonia-like chest infection.

Published 11 September 2024, 16:51 IST
India NewsAIIMSSitaram Yechury

