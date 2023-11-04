Situation very complex: Jaishankar on Hamas-Israel conflict

On his part, Jaishankar said: "Appreciated his sharing the Israeli assessment of the current situation.Reiterated our firm commitment to countering terrorism, observance of international humanitarian law and for a two state solution."

India had described Hamas's multi-pronged attack on Israeli cities on October 7 as terror strikes but at the same time called for strict observance of the international humanitarian law following concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza in view of Israel's counter-offensive.