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Six arrested in Tamil Nadu for ‘Jana Nayagan’ online leak; over 300 piracy links blocked

Citizens have been urged to report suspicious links via the national cybercrime reporting portal (http://www.cybercrime.gov.in) or by calling the helpline 1930.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 10:13 IST
Tamil NaduVijay ThalapathyMoviecybercrimeIndia News

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