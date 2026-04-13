<p>Chennai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> cybercrime wing has arrested six individuals in connection with the unauthorised online leak of Vijay’s highly anticipated film <em>Jana Nayagan</em> in HD ahead of its theatrical release, police said.</p>.<p>Acting on a formal complaint regarding the film’s piracy across multiple digital platforms, the state cybercrime investigation centre registered a case and arrested the accused on April 12.</p>.<p>It was reportedly leaked online on April 10, triggering a wave of outrage across the film fraternity.</p>.<p>The film, directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, was widely touted as Vijay’s final cinematic outing before he entered full-time politics.</p>.<p>An official said the individuals have been booked under relevant provisions of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a> (BNS), the Information Technology Act, the Copyright Act, and the Cinematograph Act.</p>.<p>"The case is under investigation, and it is not possible to disclose the names of those arrested at this stage," an officer told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.‘Jana Nayagan’ leak row: Sources deny CBFC involvement, calls reports 'baseless and misleading'.<p>According to a press release issued by the cybercrime wing headquarters, multiple special teams were constituted to carry out digital forensic analysis and trace the distribution chain.</p>.<p>The investigation led to the identification of six individuals allegedly involved in uploading and disseminating pirated copies via cloud storage platforms and sharing drive links.</p>.<p>"Digital evidence has been seized from the accused. They have been produced in the court and remanded to judicial custody," the statement said.</p>.<p>As part of a broader crackdown, the wing has initiated blocking requests for more than 300 infringing links.</p>.<p>Dedicated teams are monitoring social media platforms, websites, and file-sharing services to curb further circulation.</p>.<p>The police also issued a strong advisory, warning that downloading, streaming, or sharing pirated copies of <em>Jana Nayagan</em> or any copyrighted content constitutes a cognisable offence.</p>.<p>"Strict action will be taken against individuals who knowingly circulate or promote access to pirated content," the statement added.</p>.<p>Citizens have been urged to report suspicious links via the national cybercrime reporting portal (http://www.cybercrime.gov.in) or by calling the helpline 1930.</p>.<p>Further investigation is underway, police said. </p>