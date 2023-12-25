Six killed in two road accidents due to dense fog in Telangana

Hyderabad: Six people were killed and three others injured in two separate road accidents due to dense fog in Nalgonda district of Telangana, police said on Monday.

In the first accident that happened late on Sunday night, a 20-year-old driving a motorcycle hit a pedestrian (50), who was crossing the road near Vempadu village and both died in the incident, they said.

Due to fog, the motorist did not notice the pedestrian, who was crossing the road and hit him, police said, adding the pedestrian died and the rider fell on the road and got dragged to some distance and passed away.