Six murders in a month raise questions over law and order situation in NCR

New Delhi: Six murders in Delhi and neighbouring districts in the last month have raised questions over policing and the law and order situation in the national capital region.

These include the murders of Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee and party member Jai Kishan in Bahadurgarh, a part of Jhajjar district that shares a border with Delhi, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The NCR encompasses Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar, and Sonipat in Haryana.

The similar modus operandi in all these murders has led the police to suspect the involvement of gangsters, the officer further said.

The first murder was of Air India crew member Suraj Maan (32), who was shot dead by three men in Noida Sector 104 on January 19.

Two of the shooters caught by the Delhi Police and handed over to the Noida Police had allegedly worked at the behest of Delhi-based jailed gangster Kapil Mann, who had a 15-year rivalry with another jailed gangster Parvesh Maan.

Suraj Maan was Parvesh Maan's younger brother. Both Parvesh Maan and Kapil Maan are from Delhi's Narela, with their rivalry beginning over a land dispute.