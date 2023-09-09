Six of 12 Opposition CMs, two former PMs to give G20 dinner a miss: Report

At least six of the 12 chief ministers belonging to Opposition parties are expected to skip the G20 dinner to be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday evening, The Hindu reported on Friday.

Sources told the publication former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda won’t be attending the dinner either, citing poor health.

A source close to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah told Deccan Herald that the CMO has officially communicated his absence at the gala dinner citing ‘pre-engagement’. However, the source added that in reality, the CM's absence could be attributed to dissatisfaction over Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge not figuring in the guest list.