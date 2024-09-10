Home
Six senior advocates appointed Additional Solicitor Generals to defend Centre in Supreme Court

A notification in this regard was issued on September 9.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 10 September 2024, 09:19 IST

New Delhi: The Union government has appointed six senior advocates as Additional Solicitor General(s) to represent it before the Supreme Court for a period of three years.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of S Dwarakanath, Ms Archana Pathak Dave, Satya Darshi Sanjay, Brijender Chahar, Raghavendra P Shankar, Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare (Raja Thakare).

A notification in this regard was issued on September 9.

The other Additional Solicitor Generals in the Supreme Court are Vikramjit Banerjee, K M Nataraj, S V Raju, N Venkatraman, and Aishwarya Bhati.

The team of law officers are led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Senior advocate R Venkatramani is Attorney General for India.

Published 10 September 2024, 09:19 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

