Six senior advocates appointed Additional Solicitor Generals to defend Centre in Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Union government has appointed six senior advocates as Additional Solicitor General(s) to represent it before the Supreme Court for a period of three years.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of S Dwarakanath, Ms Archana Pathak Dave, Satya Darshi Sanjay, Brijender Chahar, Raghavendra P Shankar, Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare (Raja Thakare).

A notification in this regard was issued on September 9.

The other Additional Solicitor Generals in the Supreme Court are Vikramjit Banerjee, K M Nataraj, S V Raju, N Venkatraman, and Aishwarya Bhati.

The team of law officers are led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Senior advocate R Venkatramani is Attorney General for India.