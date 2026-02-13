<p>A six-year-old boy was killed and four people were injured after an unidentified car rammed into an autorickshaw and pedestrians near Hanuman Temple in Banthra area in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lucknow">Lucknow </a>on Thursday evening.</p><p>The police said preliminary enquiry revealed that the speeding car hit an autorickshaw before mowing down people walking along the road around 6 pm on Thursday. </p><p>The injured were identified as Armaan (12), Awadh Bihari (42), Sadhana Verma (35), Meena Devi (60), and six-year-old Dikshant Patel. All were taken to a hospital for treatment, a <em>PTI</em> report said quoting the police said.</p>.Lucknow businessman receives extortion letter in Lawrence Bishnoi’s name; ex-employee held.<p>Dikshant Patel, who sustained critical injuries, was referred to another medical facility where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the police said.</p><p>The police said efforts are on to identify the vehicle involved in the accident.</p>.<p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>