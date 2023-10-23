JOIN US
Home

Sixth chartered flight under 'Operation Ajay' brings back 143 people from Israel

India launched 'Operation Ajay' 11 days back to facilitate the return from Israel of those Indians who wish to come back home in view of the Hamas-Israel conflict.
Last Updated 23 October 2023, 00:17 IST

New Delhi: India on Sunday brought back 143 people including two Nepalese nationals from Israel.

"6th #OperationAjay flight lands in New Delhi.143 passengers including 2 Nepalese citizens arrived onboard the flight," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The passengers were received at the airport by Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste.

More than 1,200 people returned from Israel in the previous five chartered flights.

(Published 23 October 2023, 00:17 IST)
