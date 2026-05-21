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Sleeper buses account for 86% of India's intercity travel, AC buses 72%

Young travellers dominated bookings, with the 18–36 age group accounting for 69 per cent of passengers a cohort that includes a growing contribution from Gen Zs.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 13:41 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 13:41 IST
India NewsBusesIntercity

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