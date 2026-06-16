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Slovakia backs India's permanent UNSC seat

'In this context, India appreciated Slovakia's continued support for India's permanent membership in a reformed and expanded United Nations Security Council,' the joint statement said.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 03:45 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 03:45 IST
India NewsUNSCSlovakia

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