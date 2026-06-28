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'Slow erosion of citizenship rights': Opposition cites former editor's passport, voter roll ordeal after SIR in West Bengal, targets Centre

R Rajagopal, former editor of 'The Telegraph', says his passport renewal has been stalled following the deletion of his name from electoral rolls during SIR.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 09:35 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 09:35 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndiaPassportspecial intensive revision

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