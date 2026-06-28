'Slow erosion of citizenship rights': Opposition cites former editor's passport, voter roll ordeal after SIR in West Bengal, targets Centre

Shocking, heart rending account . If this can happen to R. Rajagopal, former Editor of @ttindia , imagine what citizens with far fewer resources are enduring. Deleted from the electoral roll. Denied the right to vote. Passport renewal stalled for 100 days because of an adverse… https://t.co/57gjzMo7mu
The ugly fangs of the SIR are coming to the fore yet again. It is not just preventing lakhs of people from exercising their constitutional right to vote, but is also emerging as a tool to determine citizenship in furtherance of the BJP's divisive Hindutva agenda.