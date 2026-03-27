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Smithsonian museum to return 3 antique statues stolen from Tamil Nadu temples

A ninth-century Shiva Nataraja bronze, a 12th-century sculpture of Shiva and Uma, and a 16th-century depiction of Saint Sundarar with Paravi will return to India.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 00:53 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 00:53 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndiaSmithsonian Museum

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