Smriti Irani to announce national ‘Protocol for Management of Malnourished Children’ on Oct 10

In a first for the Ministry of Women & Child Development (WCD), the Union WCD minister Smriti Irani will announce a standardised national ‘Protocol for Management of Malnourished Children’ on Tuesday to combat severely acute malnutrition.

The protocol has been drafted by the WCD ministry with inputs from the health ministry, and the draft details steps for the identification and management of malnourished children at anganwadi level. These steps include decision-making for referral, nutritional management and follow-up care.

The Protocol will be unveiled by Irani at Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday and MoS Munjapara Mahendrabhai, along with the Secretaries of the WCD and Heath ministries.