Smriti Irani to announce national ‘Protocol for Management of Malnourished Children’ on Oct 10

In a first for the Ministry of Women & Child Development (WCD), the Union WCD minister Smriti Irani will announce a standardised national ‘Protocol for Management of Malnourished Children’ on Tuesday to combat severely acute malnutrition.
The protocol has been drafted by the WCD ministry with inputs from the health ministry, and the draft details steps for the identification and management of malnourished children at anganwadi level. These steps include decision-making for referral, nutritional management and follow-up care.
The Protocol will be unveiled by Irani at Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday and MoS Munjapara Mahendrabhai, along with the Secretaries of the WCD and Heath ministries.
Senior officers from the WCD and Health departments of state governments will also come from across the country as well as officials from UNICEF, Indian Medical Association (IMA), International Paediatric Association, Indian Academy of Paediatrics, World Health Organization (WHO), World Bank, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), the government said in a release.
Frontline functionaries including, CDPOs, Lady Supervisors, Anganwadi Workers and ASHA workers from across the country will be present and the ministry will felicitate workers who have shown exemplary dedication and commitment to management of malnutrition among children.
“Identification of malnourished children and their treatment is an integral aspect of Mission Poshan 2.0. Identifying, treating and managing malnourished children at Anganwadi Centres and within communities and understanding when to refer them to Nutritional Rehabilitation Centres (NRC) or for medical help, are decisions highlighting the importance of close collaboration between the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” the ministry said in a release.