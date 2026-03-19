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Snake venom case: SC quashes FIR, proceedings against YouTuber Elvish Yadav

The top court, however, granted liberty to the competent authority to initiate appropriate proceedings in accordance with law by filing a proper complaint under Section 55 of the Wildlife Protection Act.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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