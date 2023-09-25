Home
Snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir

Snowfall was recorded in higher reaches of south Kashmir, including around the cave shrine of Amarnath and Gulmarg in north Kashmir.
Snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir and rains in the plains have ended a prolonged dry spell and brought down the minimum temperature significantly in the valley, officials said on Monday. 

Snowfall was recorded in higher reaches of south Kashmir, including around the cave shrine of Amarnath and Gulmarg in north Kashmir, the officials said. 

Moderate rains lashed most parts of the valley with Srinagar city recording 18.3 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Monday. 

The precipitation has brought down the temperature significantly with the minimum temperature in Srinagar settling at 10.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, down from 13 degrees Celsius a night earlier.

The weather office has forecast scattered showers over the next 24 hours.

