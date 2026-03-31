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Social media news creators to come under I&B Ministry ambit

The existing rules explicitly excluded 'any individual or user who is not transmitting content in the course of systematic business, professional or commercial activity'.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 21:45 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 21:45 IST
India NewsSocial mediacontent creatorsMinistry of Electronics and Information Technology

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