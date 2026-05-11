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Software engineer quits high-paying job to run Rs 99 crore fake trading app; held

Police said the accused had established an organised interstate cyber fraud syndicate that specifically targeted people interested in online stock market investments.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 16:43 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 16:43 IST
India NewsCrimeFraudOnline fraudTrading racket

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