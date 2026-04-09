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Solar irrigation could save Indian states thousands of crores: Report

Solar‑powered irrigation can cut agricultural power subsidies, provide reliable daytime electricity, boost farmers’ incomes, and create jobs, according to a new report.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 03:54 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 03:54 IST
India Newssolar energy

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