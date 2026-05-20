Solar, wind expansion set to trigger USD 10-15 billion land investments by 2030: Report

<p>Mumbai: India’s expanding solar and wind energy sector is expected to trigger land investments worth USD 10-15 billion by 2030, according to Colliers India, a global diversified professional services and investment management company in commercial real estate, engineering, and investment management.</p><p>As of 2025, India’s installed renewable energy capacity stood at around 251 GW, with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/solar-energy">solar</a> and wind energy continuing to anchor the capacity mix. Non-fossil fuel sources, including renewables and nuclear energy, account for nearly 51 per cent of the country’s installed power capacity. </p><p>With rapid advancements in domestic manufacturing capabilities, India is well positioned to achieve its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030.</p>.Bengaluru: Namma Metro’s Blue Line could become fully solar-powered corridor.<p>Renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of around 146 GW are currently under various stages of construction and are expected to be completed over the next few years. Colliers estimates that India could add another 270-300 GW of solar and wind capacity by 2030.</p><p>According to Colliers’ latest report, “The Green Shift: Renewable Prioritization Reshaping Indian Real Estate”, the scaling up of renewable energy infrastructure is expected to create major opportunities for the real estate sector, particularly in land aggregation and acquisition, industrial and warehousing demand from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and services such as site surveys, feasibility studies, Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) solutions, and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) facilities.</p><p>Colliers India CEO & MD Badal Yagnik said India’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/renewable-energy">renewable energy</a> sector is entering its next phase of accelerated growth with another 270-300 GW of expected solar and wind additions by 2030.</p><p>“This scale-up will create significant opportunities for the real estate sector, particularly in the land and industrial & warehousing segments. By 2030, solar and wind projects alone could require nearly seven lakh acres of land, unlocking USD 10-15 billion of opportunity in land aggregation and acquisition,” he said.</p><p>Yagnik added that renewable energy expansion would not only accelerate India’s decarbonisation journey but also drive the development of growth corridors and investment destinations, catalysing long-term sustainable growth across the country.</p><p>The report further noted that renewable energy OEMs accounted for around 6.1 million sq ft of Grade A industrial and warehousing space uptake across the top eight cities during the 2021-2025 period. </p><p>Their share in overall industrial and warehousing demand rose from 3 per cent in 2021 to 8 per cent in 2025. As renewable projects continue to expand, the OEM segment is expected to account for a larger share of industrial and warehousing demand in India.</p>.India adds record 44 GW solar power, capacity hits 150 GW: Centre.<p>Colliers India National Director and Head-Research Vimal Nadar said annual leasing by renewable energy OEMs has increased nearly fourfold over the last five years to around 3 million sq ft of industrial and warehousing space uptake in 2025.</p><p>“Chennai and Pune have emerged as the preferred cities, cumulatively accounting for almost two-thirds of the total space uptake since 2021. By 2030, annual Grade A space uptake by these OEMs is likely to reach 4-7 million sq ft, accounting for 10-15 per cent of the overall industrial and warehousing demand,” he said.</p><p>Nadar added that the growth would be driven by rapid scaling up of domestic component manufacturing of solar photovoltaic modules, wind turbines, geothermal heating and cooling systems, battery storage solutions, semiconductors, and other renewable energy components.</p>