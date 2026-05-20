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Solar, wind expansion set to trigger USD 10-15 billion land investments by 2030: Report

As renewable projects continue to expand, the OEM segment is expected to account for a larger share of industrial and warehousing demand in India.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 06:26 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 06:26 IST
India Newssolar energywind energy

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