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Sole survivor of Air India crash ‘struggles with difficult memories’ a year after tragedy

Ramesh (39), who lives with his family in Leicester, lost his brother Ajay in the disaster, which he says changed him as a person.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 09:44 IST
India NewsGujaratPlane CrashAhmedabadair india crash

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