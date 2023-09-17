Some Congress leaders call for adopting cautious approach on Sanatan Dharma row: Report

'So, the DMK has explained, it is in that context they have mentioned Sanatan Dharma, but let me make it very clear...we are not getting drawn into that controversy,' he said.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin recently caused a storm as he alleged that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and that it should be eradicated. Likening Sanatan Dharma to the coronavirus, malaria and dengue, Udhayanidhi Stalin -- the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin -- said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.