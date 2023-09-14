Some convicts are more privileged, says SC while hearing Bilkis Bano case

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought to know from the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case as to why they deserved premature release and enjoyed long periods of parole between 1,000-1,500 days, by wondering how some convicts can be so privileged.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing one of the accused, submitted before a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan that the convicts cannot be denied the benefit of remission only on the ground that the crime was heinous.

The apex court agreed with the contention that the nature of the crime and evidence in the case are not factors for considering remission or applications for early release of convicts.

However, the bench pointed that it has to examine whether the convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case had received any preferential treatment in connection with their premature release from prison.

The bench asked the counsel why these convicts deserved premature release from the prison, why they enjoyed long periods of parole, and how some convicts could be more privileged than others.