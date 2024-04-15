Some justice served: Randeep Hooda after Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh's killer shot dead by gunmen

New Delhi: Some justice has been served to Sarabjit Singh after an accused in his murder was shot dead in Pakistan, said actor Randeep Hooda, who played the role of the Indian death row prisoner in the 2016 film "Sarbjit".

Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, an accused in the murder of Singh and a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit founder Hafiz Sayeed, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Lahore on Sunday.

According to sources, Tamba was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants in the Islampura area of Lahore in Pakistan and was rushed in critical condition to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.