Some mechanism to be developed for fair and transparent probe, Supreme Court tells ED & Tamil Nadu govt

Sibal along with Tamil Nadu's Additional Advocate General Amit Anand Tiwari contended certain opposition ruled States are being targetted by the central agencies. "Ask them to produce how many ECIRs were registered in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh," they said.

Mehta, for his part, the ED is entitled to probe cases but the question was why the state government was opposing it and senior ministers allegedly under the scanner in sand mining case were competent to defend themselves. He also accused the state government of not sharing details of predicate offences.

"This is a matter to be examined as how to ensure fair and transparent probe without allowing accused to go scot free. Better you come out with some solution or we will do it," the bench said.

Without naming the state, Mehta said a circular was issued after huge cash was recovered from an accused suspected to be linked to the Chief Minister that no officer would respond to ED summons without approval.

The bench said the issue involved was also related to federal structure and there should not be mala fide action. The court even suggested some retired judges or retired police officer could be appointed to monitor the probe to ensure fair investigation in such cases.

"There may be genuine cases where ED has to go in, some Mala fide cases too. There has to be some best practices. Something has to be evolved so that genuine cases don't go scot free merely because it is being handled by the central agency, at the same time mala fide investigation won't take place," the bench said.

The court also observed, "The way PIL was filed in the Madras High Court and the way the order was passed, we don't want to comment on that. But the matter needs to be probed in a fair and transparent manner."

In the instant case, the ED sought a direction to transfer a bribery case related to alleged recovery of Rs 20 lakh from an ED officer from Tamil Nadu's Department of Vigilance and Anti Corruption to the CBI.

The ED claimed the Tamil Nadu government had not provided details of the FIR in a deliberate non cooperation by blocking the website meant for uploading all FIRs.

Mehta said the state agency must be asked to produce the materials seized during a raid at the ED's office in Madurai on December 1, 2023.