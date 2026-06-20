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'Somehow heard forceful assertions': Congress slams Shashi Tharoor over his 'admiration' for PM Modi

"Tharoor now seems capable of hearing what Modi doesn't even say," said Pawan Khera.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 14:11 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 14:11 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiPawan KheraShashi Tharoor

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