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Sonam Wangchuk calls himself 'honorary cockroach', urges govt to hear voices of youth

Speaking on the controversy in an interview with PTI, Wangchuk said the campaign should be viewed as a form of democratic feedback and not as a threat.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 10:42 IST
India NewsSonam WangchukCockroach

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