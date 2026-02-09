Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sonam Wangchuk 'perfectly good', getting best of treatment: Centre to Supreme Court

A counsel for Wangchuk submitted that it was high time to reconsider his detention as he continued to be unwell.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 11:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 11:58 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSonam Wangchuk

Follow us on :

Follow Us