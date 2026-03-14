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Sonam Wangchuk released after six months in Jodhpur jail

He has already undergone nearly half of the detention period stipulated under the Act.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 10:17 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 10:17 IST
India NewsLadakhSonam Wangchuk

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