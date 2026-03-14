<p>Ladakh activist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sonam%20Wangchuk">Sonam Wangchuk</a> on Saturday was released from the Jodhpur central jail hours after Union government revoked its decision to detent him with immediate effect. </p><p>Wangchuk was arrested nearly six months ago on September 26, 2026 under the National Security Act (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=NSA">NSA</a>) following an order issued by the Leh district magistrate. He has already undergone nearly half of the detention period stipulated under the Act.</p><p>"He was released from jail at about 1.30 pm today following an order from the central government," Ratanada Police Station SHO Dinesh Lakhawat said.</p>.Government revokes detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect .<p>The formalities were competed by his wife, Geetanjali Angmo. was here to complete the formalities.</p><p>Wangchuk was detained two days after protests over demands for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution rocked Leh.</p><p>The protest led to injuries to more than 45 civilians and 22 policemen.</p><p>The Ministry of Home Affairs announcing the decision through an official statement, said it remains hopeful that the issues concerning the region will be resolved through constructive engagement and dialogue, including through the mechanism of the High-Powered Committee as well as other appropriate platforms.</p><p>The statement further said Wangchuk was detained “against the backdrop of serious law and order situation that arose in the peace-loving town of Leh” with a “view to maintaining public order” and he has “already undergone nearly half of the period" of detention under the NSA.</p><p>It said the government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region. </p>