<p>New Delhi: Activist<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sonam%20Wangchuk"> Sonam Wangchuk </a>will go on fast from June 28 if at least one of the demands – resignation of Education Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Dharmendra%20Pradhan"> Dharmendra Pradhan </a>sought by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=cockroach%20Janta%20Party">Cockroach Janta Party</a> and giving more power to Ladakh – is not met by then.</p><p>Currently on a visit to Switzerland’s Geneva, Wangchuk shared a video from the protest square in front of the United Nations’ office and said he had already told the CJP protesters last week that once he returned from his visit, he would sit on a fast if the demands for accountability on Pradhan and Ladakh were not met.</p>.<p>“Greetings From Palais de Nations Geneva... This is the Jantar Mantar of Geneva where all people can gather and demonstrate. Education and environment are my two causes and I hope at least one of them would be resolved during this week,” he said, posting his video on ‘X’.</p>.'Will go on 42-day hunger strike if...': Sonam Wangchuk ahead of Cockroach Janta Party's Delhi protest.<p>In the video, he said he would wait till June 27 and if the government accedes to at least one demand, he would not sit on fast.</p><p>The CJP, whose protest entered the sixth day, also shared Wangchuk’s video on its ‘X’ handle and said, “big announcement. Sonam Wangchuk to Start Hunger Strike on June 28 At Jantar Mantar. Sonam appealed to the government to show accountability by Saturday, June 27 or he will sit on a hunger strike. Inquilab Zindabad!!”</p><p>Last Saturday, Wangchuk had said that the government has to show accountability on the education sector and on Ladakh. He also alleged that the government had gone back on its promise to provide more powers to Ladakh and protect its culture and environment and promised to return to Jantar Mantar to sit on a fast if accountability is not fixed in a week’s time. </p>