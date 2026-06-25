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Sonam Wangchuk to begin hunger strike in Delhi on June 28 if Dharmendra Pradhan isn't sacked

Wangchuk had said he would sit on a fast if the demands for accountability on Pradhan and Ladakh were not met.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 14:06 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 14:06 IST
India NewsDelhiDharmendra PradhanSonam WangchukCockroach Janta Party

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