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Songs of jogappas

Songs of jogappas

Draped in bright saris, adorned with glass bangles, kumkuma on their foreheads, the jogappas closed their eyes, swayed rhythmically and continued singing in reverie.
Swarupa Deb
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 00:50 IST
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