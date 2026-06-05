Songs of jogappas

<p>On a monsoon afternoon at Janapada Loka in Ramanagara, I heard jogthi music for the first time. The singers, a group of ageing jogappas, sang in high-pitched, trembling voices, accompanied by the rhythm of tāḷa (cymbals). The music carried the intensity of prayer and the softness of a devotional song. Draped in bright saris, adorned with glass bangles, kumkuma on their foreheads, the jogappas closed their eyes, swayed rhythmically and continued singing in reverie.</p>.<p>Jogappas have long occupied a distinctive place in the devotional and cultural fabric of northern Karnataka. They are individuals assigned male at birth who articulate their identity as women. Their identity finds expression through jogthi music, a remarkable body of oral literature that has travelled across generations without written records.</p>.<p>Jogti music is not merely devotional songs but a cultural archive that recounts the local lore, legends and mythological tales, speaks of love and abandonment, poverty and resilience, desire and faith. Yet despite its richness, jogthi music remains largely absent from mainstream discussions of Karnataka’s cultural heritage.</p>.<p>Jogthi music is strikingly different from the polished presentation of classical music. The song often unfolds slowly, building through repetition, and the style frequently oscillates between speech and melody, prayer and storytelling. Rather than striving for technical perfection, the tones shift with the singers’ emotions, the rhythm changes unexpectedly, and a song may stretch for several minutes before settling into its narrative. One moment, the jogappas are singing praises of a deity; in the next, they are gently mocking a local incident or reflecting on hardship. They are at once devotional and worldly.</p>.<p>Performances are often interrupted for a quick laugh, banter, or feelings of intense emotion. There are moments where a jogappa will burst into laughter in the middle of a song and moments later slip into tears without interrupting the melody. Their music has room for both emotions simultaneously. Jogthi music is not a performance delivered to an audience but an act of devotion, collective participation, and social commentary flowing into one another. </p>.<p>“Ī hāḍu nammadalla” (the song is not ours), a jogappa had once told me, “mēlinda bandaddu” (it came from above).</p>.<p>This relationship between music and devotion gives jogthi music its extraordinary emotional force. Instruments such as the chowdike and tāḷa produce repetitive, mesmerising rhythms that support long narrative performances. I have often observed audiences falling into an unusual silence when a jogappa begins singing.</p>.<p>In a time when typical conversations about transgender lives are often framed through legal battles won, firsts achieved, and normative inclusion, the jogappas stand as evidence that Karnataka has long possessed its own vocabulary for understanding gender diversity. </p>.<p>Long before the language of LGBTQ+ rights entered public spaces, communities such as the jogappas challenged rigid gender ideas through devotional tradition and music. The world of the jogappas is inseparable from their devotional tradition, and their music is an intrinsic part of it. Yet despite their cultural importance, only a few learn about the community’s artistic contributions or their socio-economic vulnerability. Many jogappas come from Dalit and other marginalised caste backgrounds. They experience poverty, social stigma, housing insecurity, and limited access to education and healthcare. Several continue to depend on ritual singing and alms collection to survive.</p>.<p>In recent years, a renewed interest in jogthi music and performance traditions has brought some visibility to the community. Collaborations with prominent artists and contributions of a few community members in promoting their art have brought jogappa singers onto urban cultural platforms and music festivals. Yet this visibility also raises difficult questions. What happens when such music enters elite cultural spaces? Can such visibility risk exoticising the identity?</p>.<p>There are no easy answers. Greater visibility can create opportunities, generate income, and ensure that a fragile oral tradition like jogthi music is not forgotten. At the same time, there is a risk that audiences celebrate the ‘aesthetics’ of jogappa music while remaining indifferent to the everyday realities of the communities that sustain it. As jogthi music moves from shrines to jatres to concert halls, cultural festivals, and even international music scenes, we as audiences need to appreciate that it is simultaneously a living devotional practice, a repository of oral history, and an artistic tradition, while also offering a striking reminder about the many ways gender is expressed. </p>.<p>Communities like the Jogappas remind us that queer and trans histories in South Asia did not begin with modern identity politics. Especially this Pride Month, a time when discussions on queer life in India are increasingly reduced to pathological governance regimes and draconian legal frameworks, Jogthi music reminds us that gender-diverse lives also exceed the narrow confines through which it is often imagined. </p>.<p>(The writer is a human rights lawyer and sociologist)</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH).</em></p>