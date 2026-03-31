<p>Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday morning after recovering from a "systemic infection", doctors said.</p>.<p>The senior Congress leader was admitted on the night of March 24 around 10.20 pm with a fever and spent seven days in hospital.</p>.<p>According to hospital chairperson Dr Ajay Swaroop, the 79-year-old underwent treatment for a systemic infection and responded well to antibiotics.</p>.Davangere South: Congress has task cut out to secure Muslim votes.<p>A systemic infection occurs when pathogens such as bacteria enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body rather than staying localised.</p>.<p>Doctors said she has now recovered and will continue further treatment and follow-up at home. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>