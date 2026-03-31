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Sonia Gandhi discharged after recovery from infection

The senior Congress leader was admitted on the night of March 24 around 10.20 pm with a fever and spent seven days in hospital.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsCongressSonia Gandhi

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