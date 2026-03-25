<p>Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sonia%20Gandhi">Sonia Gandhi</a> on Tuesday was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Delhi">New Delhi</a>. Her children and Lok Sabha MPs Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were also present at the hospital. </p><p>According to a <em>PTI </em>report, Sonia was admitted because she was feeling unwell due to the change in weather and was under observation.</p><p>The Rajya Sabha MP was previously hospitalised in January due to respiratory discomfort.</p>.Deve Gowda writes to Sonia Gandhi, flags 'chaos' in Parliament, blames Opposition disruptions.<p>At the time, doctors of the same hospital had said her bronchial asthma was mildly exacerbated due to the combined effects of Delhi's winter and air pollution.</p><p>In 2025, Sonia was admitted thrice to the hospital for various reasons. In June last year, she was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram due to a stomach-related issue.</p><p>Earlier that same month, the leader was hospitalised in Shimla for a routine check-up following minor health concerns.</p><p>Prior to that, Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised at Sir Ganga Ram in February 2025. That hospitalisation was also attributed to a stomach-related issue.</p><p>The 79-year-old has served five terms as a Lok Sabha MP before her stint in the Rajya Sabha. She is also a two-time former president of her party.</p>