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Sonia Gandhi hospitalised; Rahul, Priyanka pay visit

The Rajya Sabha MP was previously hospitalised in January due to respiratory discomfort.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 05:50 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 05:50 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiPriyanka GandhiSonia Gandhi

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