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Sonia Gandhi responding well to treatment, remains under observation: Delhi hospital

Sonia Gandhi was admitted on Tuesday after developing a fever, with sources earlier attributing her illness to a change in the weather.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 06:15 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 06:15 IST
CongressRahul GandhiSonia GandhiIndia News

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