<p>Senior Congress leader<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonia-gandhi"> Sonia Gandhi </a>is responding well to treatment for a systemic infection and remains under medical supervision at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, hospital authorities said.</p><p><br>Chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop stated that Gandhi, who was admitted on the night of March 24, is being treated with antibiotics and is showing a positive response to therapy, <em>PTI</em> reported. He added that a team of senior doctors is closely monitoring her condition.</p><p><br>She is expected to remain under observation for a couple more days as a precaution, with her condition described as stable and not serious, added the report. </p><p><br>The 79-year-old leader was admitted at around 10:22 pm on Tuesday after developing a fever, with earlier reports linking her illness to a change in weather. She was also reported to have experienced respiratory issues before being hospitalised.</p>.Veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi stable, under observation at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.<p>Her son, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>, visited the hospital on Thursday morning. Owing to his mother’s hospitalisation, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha skipped his scheduled visit to Kozhikode ahead of the polls and instead addressed a rally virtually.</p><p><br>"I would have liked to come here, but I was forced to stay in today and was unable to come. Yesterday, my mother was hospitalised and I, as a son, was quite worried about her, so I decided to stay with her. I know that the people of Kerala will understand this. Last night, I was extremely worried about my mother's health. The whole night, I was only comforted by one thing. I was comforted by a nurse from Kerala who came in every hour to check on my mother," he said, reported <em>ANI</em>.</p>