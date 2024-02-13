Sonia Gandhi set to file nomination for Rajya Sabha election from Jaipur

Sonia Gandhi is all set to file nomination for Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan on Wednesday, sources said on Tuesday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief and her son Rahul Gandhi will accompany her to Jaipur for filing the papers. This will be the 77-year-old leader's first foray into Rajya Sabha after serving the Lok Sabha since 1999.

She will be succeeding former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is retiring from Rajya Sabha.

Her entry into the Rajya Sabha will open Rae Bareli for a new MP and it is to be seen whether Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make her electoral debut from the seat. Sonia is moving to Rajya Sabha mainly due to health reasons.

Sources said she had told delegations from Rae Bareli recently that she is not able to travel regularly to her constituency and her conscience does not allow her to contest again from the seat.