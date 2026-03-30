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Sonia Gandhi to be discharged soon as she shows 'excellent progress': Doctors

Gandhi is undergoing treatment for a systemic infection and is responding well to antibiotics, doctors said.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 10:07 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 10:07 IST
India NewsCongressHospitalSonia Gandhi

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