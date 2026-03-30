<p>New Delhi: Senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.con/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.con/tags/sonia-gandhi">Sonia Gandhi</a>, who was admitted to hospital after developing fever, is expected to be discharged soon. The doctors, on Monday said that Gandhi has made "excellent progress" and is now "absolutely normal".</p>.<p>The 79-year-old leader was taken to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on March 24, around 10.22 pm. Dr Ajay Swaroop, hospital chairman, said that the she will continue to remain on IV antibiotics for a few more days, though all her parameter are within normal limits. </p>.Sonia Gandhi's health shows improvement, will be discharged from hospital soon: Doctors.<p>According to the PTI report, Dr Swaroop said, "The decision regarding her discharge will be taken jointly after discussion with the patient and the treating physician. Otherwise, she is hale and hearty."</p>.<p>Gandhi is undergoing treatment for a systemic infection and is responding well to antibiotics, doctors said. The senior Congress leader is under the supervision of a team of senior doctors, and her condition is stable.</p>.<p>She may remain under observation briefly as a precaution.</p>