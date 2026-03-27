Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sonia Gandhi's health shows improvement, will be discharged from hospital soon: Doctors

The 79-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday night at around 10:22 pm after developing a fever.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 09:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 March 2026, 09:28 IST
India NewsDelhiSonia Gandhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us