<p>New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's health is showing steady improvement, and she will be discharged from the hospital within one to two days, her doctors said on Friday.</p>.<p>The 79-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday night at around 10:22 pm after developing a fever.</p>.<p>According to hospital chairman Ajay Swaroop, Gandhi is "much better", showing medical improvement and is comfortable.</p>.<p>"She is walking around and has taken her breakfast. Overall, her progress is smooth, and we hope that she will be fit to be discharged within a day or two," he said.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijayan rejects Satheesan’s claim on RSS backing, accuses Congress of ‘ties’ with Sangh.<p>According to the doctors attending the Congress leader, Gandhi is undergoing treatment for a systemic infection and is responding well to antibiotics.</p>.<p>She remains under the supervision of a team of senior doctors, who are closely monitoring her condition.</p>.<p>Sources said she is likely to stay under observation for a short period as a precaution, though her condition is stable and not serious. </p>