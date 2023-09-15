Sonia, Rahul handed over agenda of 'abusing' Sanatan Dharma to DMK, other I.N.D.I.A bloc partners, alleges Nadda

"What should we understand from this? Sonia Gandhi is silent till today on the issue. Rahul goes all over the world and talks about the Constitution, but avoids saying even a single word on it (Sanatan issue)."

Nadda also sought to know if the Constitution has given the right to anyone to disrespect a religion. "Is it written in the Constitution that any religion, any idea, any belief should be abused or has the Constitution given right to disrespect any religion? You (Rahul) say that you run 'mohabbat ki dukan' (shop of love), but hatred is being sold in your shop."

Chief Minister Sarma, who spoke to journalists at the Patna airport, alleged that the I.N.D.I.A bloc was "formed with the sole intent to destroy our civilization and culture."