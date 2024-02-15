Sonia says she’s sure of Raebareli standing with Gandhi family in future; BJP sniffs opportunity

"I can never forget your staunch support for me through the adverse circumstances through the last two Lok Sabha elections...I will see you soon," she added.

Once considered to be a family bastion, the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat, represented by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and earlier by her mother-in-law and former prime minister Indira Gandhi, may not, according to the political experts, be that safe now for the Gandhis, especially after the loss of the neighbouring Amethi LS seat to the BJP in 2019 Parliamentary elections.

Although Sonia had been able to retain the seat uninterrupted since 2004 and was the lone winner for her party in Uttar Pradesh in the previous LS polls, her victory margin had witnessed a gradual decline over the past few elections. While she issued an emotional letter to the voters of the constituency appealing to them to keep supporting the Gandhis, the BJP feels that her absence from the electoral scene may ultimately help it in demolishing the last remaining Congress bastion in the state in the forthcoming LS elections.

Sonia's victory margin, which was 3.72 lakh in 2009 LS polls, declined to 3.52 lakh in 2014 and further to 1.67 lakh in the 2019 LS elections, signaling a steady erosion of her support base. Several senior leaders had deserted the party in the past few years.

Although Priyanka was certainly not new to the voters in Raebareli as she had managed Sonia's elections in the past, some political analysts felt that she might not have the same appeal as her mother.

While the Congress leaders expressed confidence that Priyanka would be able to get the support of the electorate, the BJP leaders felt otherwise.

''The voters of Raebareli have a special relationship with the Gandhi family. Priyanka ji will also receive the same love and affection of the people as Sonia ji,'' said former Raebareli district Congress president V KShukla.

Senior BJP leader and UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, however, said that Sonia had "betrayed" the voters of Raebareli and her letter was only intended to "emotionally exploit" the people of the constituency. "The voters of Raebareli will teach a lesson to the Congress this time," Singh said.

What may go in favour of Priyanka, if she decides to contest, is that the Samajwadi Party (SP), a possible alliance partner of the Congress, has a strong presence in the district and in 2022 Assembly polls, the SP had won four of the six seats in the district.