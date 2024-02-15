Sonia says she’s sure of Raebareli standing with Gandhi family in future; BJP sniffs opportunity

New Delhi/Lucknow: Informing Raebareli voters that she will not be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, top Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday expressed confidence that they will "stand by me and my family in the future like in the past", amid speculation that her daughter and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may fill in her shoes.
Priyanka, as expected, will be joining Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by her brother and former party chief Rahul Gandhi as it enters Uttar Pradesh in Chandauli on Friday. She is likely to be part of the yatra throughout the state, including when it goes to Raebareli and Amethi.
Sources said that there is "no decision yet" on Priyanka fighting from Raebareli. There are also speculation about Rahul fighting from Raebareli and the former fighting from Amethi. The Congress has officially not spoken about it while a section of leaders are of the view that clear indication on Priyanka's future plans will be unveiled during the UP phase of the yatra.
In her letter, Sonia appeared to hint that a family member may enter the Raebareli contest. The 77-year-old said in the one-page letter, "I am proud to say that whatever I am today, I am because of you and I have always done my best to honour your trust. Now, on account of health and age issues, I will not contest the next Lok Sabha election."
"After this decision, I will not have the opportunity to serve you directly but my heart and soul will always remain with you. I know that you will stand by me and my family in future, just as you have in the past," Sonia, who filed nominations for a Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan on Wednesday, added.
Sonia said her family in Delhi will be "incomplete" without people of Raebareli and it "completes" when she comes to Raebareli and meet them.
"My ties with you are very old. I have inherited these ties as a good fortune from my in-laws," she said adding that Gandhi family's ties with Raebareli are "very deep rooted", while recalling that they sent her father-in-law Feroze Gandhi to Lok Sabha in the first general election held after Independence.
After that, she said, they "accepted" her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi. "Ever since our relationship grew stronger on the difficult road to affection despite the highs and lows of life and our faith in this bond grew stronger. You allowed me space to walk along on this shining path. I came to you after losing my mother-in-law and husband and you accepted me with open arms," she said.
"I can never forget your staunch support for me through the adverse circumstances through the last two Lok Sabha elections...I will see you soon," she added.
Once considered to be a family bastion, the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat, represented by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and earlier by her mother-in-law and former prime minister Indira Gandhi, may not, according to the political experts, be that safe now for the Gandhis, especially after the loss of the neighbouring Amethi LS seat to the BJP in 2019 Parliamentary elections.
Although Sonia had been able to retain the seat uninterrupted since 2004 and was the lone winner for her party in Uttar Pradesh in the previous LS polls, her victory margin had witnessed a gradual decline over the past few elections. While she issued an emotional letter to the voters of the constituency appealing to them to keep supporting the Gandhis, the BJP feels that her absence from the electoral scene may ultimately help it in demolishing the last remaining Congress bastion in the state in the forthcoming LS elections.
Sonia's victory margin, which was 3.72 lakh in 2009 LS polls, declined to 3.52 lakh in 2014 and further to 1.67 lakh in the 2019 LS elections, signaling a steady erosion of her support base. Several senior leaders had deserted the party in the past few years.
Although Priyanka was certainly not new to the voters in Raebareli as she had managed Sonia's elections in the past, some political analysts felt that she might not have the same appeal as her mother.
While the Congress leaders expressed confidence that Priyanka would be able to get the support of the electorate, the BJP leaders felt otherwise.
''The voters of Raebareli have a special relationship with the Gandhi family. Priyanka ji will also receive the same love and affection of the people as Sonia ji,'' said former Raebareli district Congress president V KShukla.
Senior BJP leader and UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, however, said that Sonia had "betrayed" the voters of Raebareli and her letter was only intended to "emotionally exploit" the people of the constituency. "The voters of Raebareli will teach a lesson to the Congress this time," Singh said.
What may go in favour of Priyanka, if she decides to contest, is that the Samajwadi Party (SP), a possible alliance partner of the Congress, has a strong presence in the district and in 2022 Assembly polls, the SP had won four of the six seats in the district.