'Sonu ji will direct his own Ramayana': Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's 'HUMANITY' comment on food spitting incident on Kanwar Yatra route

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut slammed actor Sonu Sood for his stand defending a recent incident from Uttar Pradesh wherein a man making Tandoori rotis was allegedly seen spitting on the dough.

The video posted on X was apparently a reaction to Sood's post on the UP police's recent order for eateries on the 'Kanwar Yatra' route to display the names of their owners to "avoid any confusion" among the Hindu devotees or 'kanwarias'.

"There should be only one name plate on every shop : “HUMANITY”", Sood had written on his X handle, inviting criticism from many netizens who even trolled the actor for his stand on the order passed by UP police.