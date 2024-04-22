Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: SC issues notice to Delhi govt, convicts on plea challenging bail

The Supreme Court has issued a notice in response to a plea filed by the mother of the late television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan. The plea challenges the Delhi High Court's decision to grant bail to four men who were serving life imprisonment for her daughter's 2008 murder.

The court has directed both the Delhi government and the four convicts to submit their responses to the plea within four weeks.

Earlier, on February 12, the Delhi High Court had suspended the sentence of Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Singh Malik, and Ajay Kumar, granting them bail pending the outcome of their appeals against their conviction and sentence.

Soumya Vishwanathan, who worked with a leading English news channel, was fatally shot in the early hours of September 30, 2008, on Nelson Mandela Marg in south Delhi while returning home from work in her car.

In granting relief to the convicts, the high court noted that they had been in custody for 14 years. The court had also directed the Delhi Police to respond to the appeals filed by the four convicts by January 23.

(With PTI inputs)



