South India records 2nd highest maximum temperature in April in 123 yrs, IMD warns of more heatwaves

Sweltering May

Mohapatra warned that May would witness 5-8 additional days of heatwave over and above the normal days as a result of which a large part of western and central India could experience 8-11 heatwave days whereas several other areas including north Karnataka might see 5-7 heatwave days.

Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country in May except the north-east, pockets of northwest that will encounter yet another Western Disturbance between May 3-5 and central India and adjoining areas.

Five active Western Disturbances – a storm that originates in the Mediterranean - led to rain, thunderstorm, and hail storms over north and central India at regular intervals in April, preventing heat waves.

On an average, three days of heat waves occur in May in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. But this year, the number of such days could be 8-11 for southern Rajasthan, western Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada region and Gujarat.

No respite for Bengal, Odisha

West Bengal and Odisha are among the states that will witness more heatwaves in May even though the two eastern states are already reeling under sweltering heat for an extended period of 16 and 18 days respectively in April. On Monday several stations in West, Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh reported heatwaves.