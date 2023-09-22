‘South India sitting on powder keg’: Owaisi on Women’s Reservation Bill

AIMIM was the only party that voted against the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In this interview with DH's Sumit Pande, the Hyderabad MP and party leader Asaduddin Owaisi explains his party’s stand and warns that the entire south India is sitting on the powder keg on the delimitation issue which is linked to the implementation of the bill.

How will history judge you for opposing the bill?

Well, remember the picture of a lone protestor at Tiananmen Square who stood to stop a battery of tanks. 20 or 50 years down the line when people read parliamentary debates, they shouldn’t think about why our leaders did not stand up and oppose it. Yes, the BJP had the majority, but otherwise, how do you register when injustice is being done to OBC and Muslim women?

While opposing the bill, you said only 25 Muslim women have been elected to the Lok Sabha since Independence. But the fact is that most of them were from political families. Don’t you think that within the community there is no push to give adequate representation to women?

The reason for under-representation is that national and regional parties have not given tickets to the community. I agree those women who have been elected have come from a political background. But when you bring in legislation to give more representation to women then how can you deny the same to the community that has the lowest representation in the legislature?