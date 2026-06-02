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South west monsoon may hit Kerala coast around June 4: IMD

Weather scientists say the delayed arrival is due to the El Nino that even in its formative period can influence the monsoon.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 15:26 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 15:26 IST
India NewsIMDKeralaSouthwest Monsoon

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